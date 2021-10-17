Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 582,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $18,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 82.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746,152 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878,959 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 32,434.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,022,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,554 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 82,708.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.69.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

