Flixxo Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week (FLIXX)

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 17th. One Flixxo coin can now be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flixxo has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flixxo has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $369.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flixxo Coin Profile

Flixxo is a coin. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Buying and Selling Flixxo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flixxo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flixxo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flixxo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

