Head-To-Head Review: Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) & LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.3% of Playtika shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Playtika shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Playtika and LegalZoom.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 0 2 9 0 2.82 LegalZoom.com 0 5 5 0 2.50

Playtika currently has a consensus target price of $37.45, indicating a potential upside of 31.56%. LegalZoom.com has a consensus target price of $42.88, indicating a potential upside of 71.02%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than Playtika.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Playtika and LegalZoom.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.37 billion 4.92 $92.10 million $0.24 118.63 LegalZoom.com $470.64 million 10.49 $9.90 million N/A N/A

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than LegalZoom.com.

Profitability

This table compares Playtika and LegalZoom.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika N/A N/A N/A LegalZoom.com N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Playtika beats LegalZoom.com on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

