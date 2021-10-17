Crypto.com Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $23.37 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $4.78 billion and approximately $23.37 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00044311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.28 or 0.00209237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00093271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

CRO is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.