Megacoin (MEC) Price Hits $0.0073

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Megacoin has a total market cap of $290,146.76 and approximately $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.14 or 0.00304356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 88.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000507 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,698,058 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.