Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Short Interest Update

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the September 15th total of 9,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 734.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 71,410 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

Shares of GBT stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $30.52. The stock had a trading volume of 819,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,075. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $63.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.88.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

GBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Truist upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.

