QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Short Interest Down 28.2% in September

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,300 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the September 15th total of 260,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 152,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

QADA has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair downgraded QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QADA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QAD during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of QAD by 130.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of QAD during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of QAD by 511.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QAD during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

QAD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.54. The stock had a trading volume of 168,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,202. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.51. QAD has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $89.01.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $84.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QAD will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QAD

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

