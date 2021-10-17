Short Interest in The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Declines By 28.6%

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2021

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SMUUY stock remained flat at $$14.91 on Friday. 22 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.90. The Siam Commercial Bank Public has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $15.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th were issued a $0.4701 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from The Siam Commercial Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.31. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Profile

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the banking business. The firm involves in personal banking, business banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance segment. The Corporate Segment which serves corporate and commercial customers.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for The Siam Commercial Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Siam Commercial Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.