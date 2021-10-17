Short Interest in The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Declines By 28.6%

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SMUUY stock remained flat at $$14.91 on Friday. 22 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.90. The Siam Commercial Bank Public has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $15.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th were issued a $0.4701 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from The Siam Commercial Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.31. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the banking business. The firm involves in personal banking, business banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance segment. The Corporate Segment which serves corporate and commercial customers.

