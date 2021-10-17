City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,759,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,978,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,166,000 after buying an additional 25,757 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 211.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,624,000 after buying an additional 179,860 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,685. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.07. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $44.73 and a 52-week high of $59.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.