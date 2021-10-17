Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by FSA Wealth Management LLC

FSA Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 2.1% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Mark Stevens boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 51,221 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,213,000 after buying an additional 18,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $24.71 on Friday, reaching $843.03. The stock had a trading volume of 18,824,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,205,334. The company has a market capitalization of $834.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $379.11 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $746.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $687.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $620.22.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

