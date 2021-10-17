Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 1,319 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 141.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 180.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the second quarter valued at $94,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $71.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

