The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Bought by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,302,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,346,000 after purchasing an additional 424,167 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,637,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,901,000 after purchasing an additional 324,044 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,772,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,624,000 after purchasing an additional 86,766 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,753,000 after purchasing an additional 897,435 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,087,000 after purchasing an additional 197,908 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.24. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $33.77 and a 52 week high of $50.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.14.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

