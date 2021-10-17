Seeyond Cuts Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Seeyond reduced its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Twilio were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 97.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 8.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 995,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,179,000 after buying an additional 72,338 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 13.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 114.3% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 11,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total transaction of $146,144.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total transaction of $19,193,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,902 shares of company stock valued at $60,885,039. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO opened at $353.31 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.82 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $345.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.75. The company has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of -79.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.65.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.