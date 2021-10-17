Ossiam Takes Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Ossiam purchased a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $892,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in FOX by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 67,323 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in FOX by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FOX by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 607,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,542,000 after buying an additional 66,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.87.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

