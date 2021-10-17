Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,288,000 after acquiring an additional 567,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,588,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,577,000 after acquiring an additional 216,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,004,000 after acquiring an additional 569,989 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,426,000 after acquiring an additional 47,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,275,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,907,000 after acquiring an additional 117,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 512,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,252,697 over the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.83.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $140.22 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $141.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

