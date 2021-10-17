Formula Growth Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 565,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,000 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS comprises 3.5% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $25,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

NASDAQ VIAC traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.92. 12,981,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,809,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.98. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. Equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.91.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.