City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Has $118.67 Million Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,439,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,511 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for 6.2% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $118,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,545,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 273.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 111,854 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth about $20,044,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period.

MCHI traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $70.43. 4,521,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,878,178. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $64.95 and a 12 month high of $97.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.08.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

