VR Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)

VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,127,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,037,000. Centessa Pharmaceuticals makes up 3.0% of VR Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. VR Adviser LLC owned about 1.25% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $409,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,487,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $20,493,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $7,773,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTA traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,813. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.35. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.