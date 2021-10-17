Senvest Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,035,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Travel + Leisure makes up approximately 3.5% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 2.36% of Travel + Leisure worth $120,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,648,000 after buying an additional 361,796 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,188,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,026 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,805,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,720,000 after acquiring an additional 50,257 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $162,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.35 and a 200 day moving average of $58.71. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.