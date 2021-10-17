iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Shares Sold by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 965,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102,440 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF accounts for about 2.5% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 20.99% of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF worth $47,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EZA. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $578,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,371,000.

Shares of EZA stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $49.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,230. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 1 year low of $35.88 and a 1 year high of $55.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.31.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

