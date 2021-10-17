Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Sysco were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sysco by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 214.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

NYSE:SYY opened at $82.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.90 and its 200-day moving average is $78.76. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.41, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.