Hutner Capital Management Inc. Sells 609 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,770 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 2.1% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $140.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $391.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.84.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

