Hutner Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. The Hershey comprises about 0.9% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $179.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.80. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.23%.

In other The Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,221 shares of company stock worth $3,939,955. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

