Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $43.22 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,242 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $43,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $99.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.12. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

