Northern Trust Corp Sells 106,493 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,159,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,493 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $478,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,165,000 after purchasing an additional 430,545 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 32.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,715,000 after purchasing an additional 174,722 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 7.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,295,000 after purchasing an additional 320,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,306,000 after buying an additional 161,578 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $82.22 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 81.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.90 and its 200 day moving average is $78.76.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

