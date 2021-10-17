Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) by 47.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS LMACU opened at $10.35 on Friday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

