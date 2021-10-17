S&T Bank PA Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

S&T Bank PA increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,948 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.02. 18,875,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,724,908. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Loop Capital started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

