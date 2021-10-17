Brokerages Set TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Target Price at $47.86

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TASK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,984,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,446,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.76. The company had a trading volume of 974,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $85.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.65.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TaskUs will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

