TerraKRW (KRT) Price Hits $0.0008

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 32.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded up 0% against the dollar. TerraKRW has a market cap of $35.12 million and approximately $31.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00068612 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00073240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00107017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,022.80 or 1.00316562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.71 or 0.06279303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00025288 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,356,031,365 coins and its circulating supply is 43,355,302,256 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KRTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.