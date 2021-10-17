Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $120.34 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 17th. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $120.34 million and approximately $7.50 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00044311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.28 or 0.00209237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00093271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

GUSD is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 121,240,881 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

