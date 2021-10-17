Phantasma (SOUL) Hits Market Capitalization of $65.11 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $65.11 million and $669,925.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,926.83 or 1.00158788 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00054360 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00046688 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.25 or 0.00801001 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001669 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 102,908,489 coins. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

