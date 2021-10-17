Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Short Interest Down 36.3% in September

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the September 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen cut Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

TEAM traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $409.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,326. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $176.42 and a twelve month high of $420.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $376.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.34, a PEG ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

