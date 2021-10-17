404,548 Shares in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) Bought by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 404,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,922,000. iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN makes up about 0.6% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 373.1% in the first quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,182,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 932,676 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the second quarter worth $971,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the second quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 181.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter.

VXX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,412,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,067,084. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.91. iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $111.07.

