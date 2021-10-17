Formula Growth Ltd. Takes $5.58 Million Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,584,000. Formula Growth Ltd. owned about 0.41% of The Children’s Place as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLCE. B. Riley raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

Shares of PLCE stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,214. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.35. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

