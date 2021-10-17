Brokerages Set Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Target Price at $40.82

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.82.

Several research firms have weighed in on WWW. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of WWW stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.90. 291,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,604. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 1.82.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.90 million. Research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $115,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $300,452 in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

