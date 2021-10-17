KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Receives $26.69 Average PT from Analysts

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.69.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNBE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Jeremiah Daly sold 3,416,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $68,065,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $55,785.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,154,397.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,931,647 shares of company stock valued at $138,679,987.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,088,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. 35.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNBE stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,376. KnowBe4 has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $36.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.90.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that KnowBe4 will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.