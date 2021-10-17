City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,600 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 18,015 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 30,594 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 128,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 32,371 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 115,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HQH traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $25.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,251. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $28.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average is $25.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

