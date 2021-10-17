Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Acquired by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $7,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. S&T Bank lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 158,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,985,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.30. The company had a trading volume of 77,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,368. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 0.94. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $230.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.38 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

