Senator Investment Group LP Makes New Investment in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU)

Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,575,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $202,000.

CPARU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. 12,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,974. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.89. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

