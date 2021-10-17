Senator Investment Group LP Acquires Shares of 1,000,000 TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,080,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth about $10,413,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth about $12,575,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth about $6,048,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth about $8,064,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth about $1,008,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YTPG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. 210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,601. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

