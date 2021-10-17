Senator Investment Group LP Has $15.15 Million Stake in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

Senator Investment Group LP decreased its position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $15,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 22.5% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 25.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Twin Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 90.0% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 23,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 1.8% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,021,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after buying an additional 18,073 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCOAU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.05. 3,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,502. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05. Scion Tech Growth I has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

