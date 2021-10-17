Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Formula Growth Ltd.

Formula Growth Ltd. trimmed its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total value of $798,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at $499,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $638,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.08. The stock had a trading volume of 241,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,942. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.66 and a 52 week high of $165.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.61.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $638.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

