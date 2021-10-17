King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,176,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,262 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $140,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 888,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,085,000 after purchasing an additional 94,997 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Waste Connections by 29.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 728,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,009,000 after buying an additional 164,080 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 1.5% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 280,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,527,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Waste Connections by 0.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,393,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,326,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $129.70. The stock had a trading volume of 553,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,232. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.96.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

