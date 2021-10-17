King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $97.88 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 684,811 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72,411 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $97,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.20. 7,609,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,763,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.05 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $146.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.91 and its 200-day moving average is $137.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.35.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

