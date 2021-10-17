Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Stake Decreased by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP lessened its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 50.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500,000 shares during the quarter. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $53,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DNB. Barclays dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

NYSE:DNB traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.36. 903,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,608. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.41. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $29.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.57.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 109,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 3,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.