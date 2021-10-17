Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Shares Purchased by RP Investment Advisors LP

RP Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,767,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,269 shares during the period. Provident Acquisition comprises 2.3% of RP Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. RP Investment Advisors LP owned 7.07% of Provident Acquisition worth $17,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAQC. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,627,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,976,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,908,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,931,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,198,000. Institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAQC opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Provident Acquisition Profile

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.