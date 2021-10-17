Senator Investment Group LP Takes $86.26 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 325,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $86,258,000. Norfolk Southern comprises 1.6% of Senator Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 0.13% of Norfolk Southern as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $275.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.15 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.84 and its 200-day moving average is $265.80.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.53.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.