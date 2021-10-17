Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Receives $36.80 Average PT from Analysts

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

VERI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Veritone in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Veritone alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Veritone by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Veritone by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 143,509 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Veritone by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Veritone by 104,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veritone by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 93,833 shares during the period. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Veritone stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,973. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21. Veritone has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 3.19.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 92.40% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veritone will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.