Cadian Capital Management LP Takes $4.83 Million Position in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,000. Cadian Capital Management LP owned approximately 5.88% of Arrowroot Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $965,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,931,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARRW opened at $9.72 on Friday. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.