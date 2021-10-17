Wedgewood Partners Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 0.4% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

